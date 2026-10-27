Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused the Congress of attempting to malign the Indian armed forces through a doctored video falsely attributed to a senior Army officer, calling it a “classic Cong playbook” and demanding strict legal action against those responsible.

“A doctored video, already debunked, pushed to malign our armed forces and shame the nation for cheap political gain,” Sarma wrote on social media while sharing the clip. He alleged that the video was not an isolated mistake but had been “sanctioned by their High Command”, adding that those behind it “must face the full force of the law”.

The controversy centres on a digitally manipulated video circulating online that attributes fabricated remarks to Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, General Officer Commanding of the Army’s Spear Corps, regarding alleged Chinese control over parts of Arunachal Pradesh and claims that Indian troops had been denied essential supplies.

In the viral clip, the officer appears to claim that China had taken control of Asaphila, Longju and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh. The video also alleges that the Centre was prioritising the deployment of paramilitary forces against Gen Z protesters in the state instead of using them against China.

The clip further claims that 25 soldiers had been arrested and their whereabouts were unknown, questioning the Centre’s commitment to protecting India’s territorial sovereignty.

However, the Indian Army’s official fact-checking handle, Indian Army Fact Check (@MythbusterXX), dismissed the video as fabricated, warning that it used artificial intelligence-generated lip-syncing and voice cloning to falsely attribute the remarks to the senior officer.

According to the Army, the viral clip uses archival footage from a press briefing held in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on October 27, 2023. At the time, Kalia was serving as the General Officer Commanding of the 28 Infantry Division and was addressing the media about counter-terrorism operations along the Line of Control.

The original briefing focused on infiltration attempts and operational achievements in the region. The Army reported that 10 infiltration attempts had been foiled, 27 terrorists had been eliminated, and warlike stores and narcotics had been recovered.

The officer made no statements about Chinese forces taking control of territories in Arunachal Pradesh or Indian troops being denied supplies, the Army clarified.

In its October 25 fact-check, the Army said the manipulated video attempted to present fabricated remarks as a leaked admission by a senior military officer. It described the content as synthetic-generated information intended to spread military disinformation and create public panic.

The Army also urged social media users to verify original footage before sharing unverified clips, warning against the circulation of manipulated content that could mislead the public on matters concerning national security.