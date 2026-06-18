Classical language status for Assamese a matter of pride: Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has said that the conferment of Classical Language status on Assamese is a matter of immense pride for every Assamese and a recognition of the state's rich linguistic and literary heritage.

Sharing the development, the minister noted that India's list of Classical Languages has expanded from six in 2014 to eleven in 2026, reflecting the country's commitment to preserving and celebrating its diverse cultural traditions.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Baruah said that language is the soul of civilization and culture, with each language carrying its own unique essence and identity.

With the inclusion of Assamese, the number of Classical Languages in India has now risen to eleven, alongside languages such as Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Bengali, Marathi and Pali.

The minister described the recognition as a historic milestone for Assam, stating that it acknowledges the depth, antiquity and richness of the Assamese language while strengthening efforts to preserve and promote the state's linguistic heritage for future generations.

He further said the recognition reflects a broader national effort to reconnect with and celebrate India's civilisational roots through the preservation of its languages and literary traditions.