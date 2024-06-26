Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and a third-time MP from Assam, took to X to criticize Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amidst growing concerns over the National Testing Agency's (NTA) operations.

"The person to give a clean chit to the NTA i.e. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan must go. He simply does not have the wherewithal to drag the Indian education sector out of the mess it is in. The RSS- BJP interference with the education sector has created a mega crisis", Gogoi posted.

In his tweet, Gogoi demanded the removal of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of inadequacy in addressing the challenges plaguing the Indian education sector. He specifically cited alleged mishandling by the RSS-BJP, asserting that their interference has exacerbated the crisis.

The controversy arises following reports that NTA's data may have been compromised and sold on the dark web. This development has cast a shadow over the agency's ability to conduct exams securely, despite efforts to maintain schedule adherence and prevent disruptions in the academic calendar post-COVID-19.

Moreover, internal instability looms within the NTA, with concerns about key officials contemplating departure amidst the tumultuous environment.