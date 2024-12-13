Assam's prized muga silk industry faces an unprecedented challenge as rising temperatures and erratic climate patterns disrupt traditional silk production, threatening a vital economic lifeline for rural communities.

The Muga Seed Farm in Khanapara, Guwahati, has emerged as a critical intervention point, successfully cultivating 500 grams of muga eggs during the challenging Katiya season. Experts anticipate the farm will produce around 20,000 disease-free muga cocoons, potentially stabilizing a supply chain critically wounded by environmental shifts.

Muga silk, recognised globally for its unique golden sheen and cultural significance, has long been central to Assam's economic and cultural identity. The industry, geographically concentrated in the Brahmaputra Valley, received international recognition through its Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Climate experts warn that global warming is dramatically impacting silk production cycles. Farmers are experiencing severe disruptions during critical cultivation seasons – Ahar (June-July), Bhada (August-September), and Ahin (September-October) – with the Katiya season (October-November) particularly vulnerable.

The government-run seed farm's intervention represents more than a technical achievement. It symbolises hope for an industry that supports thousands of rural families and preserves a centuries-old craft integral to Assamese heritage.

As temperatures continue to rise and weather patterns become increasingly unpredictable, the muga silk industry's survival hinges on innovative adaptation strategies and sustained governmental support.