The by-elections for five Assam assembly constituencies—Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri—are currently underway, with early trends indicating close fights across the state.

In Samaguri, BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma has taken a narrow lead of 71 votes over Congress’ Tanzil Hussain, the son of Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain.

In Bongaigaon, AGP candidate Diptimayee Choudhury is ahead by 69 votes in a head-to-head battle with Congress’ Brajenjit Singha.

The contest in Behali is proving to be a nail-biter, as Congress’ Jayanta Borah, a former BJP member, edges ahead with a slim margin of 25 votes against BJP’s Diganta Ghatowal. CPI(ML) candidate Lakhikanta Kurmi and AAP’s Ananta Gogoi remain distant contenders.

For Dholai, BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das holds a commanding lead of 132 votes over Congress’ Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha.

In Sidli, UPPL’s Nirmal Kumar Brahma is leading by 32 votes, with Congress’ Sanjib Warie and BPF’s Suddho Kumar Basumatary trailing in a competitive three-way race.

These by-elections are being closely watched as Samaguri, previously held by Congress, is the only constituency out of the five that was not part of the BJP-led alliance’s tally. The BJP currently dominates the Assam Assembly with 61 seats, while allies AGP and UPPL hold eight and six seats, respectively.

With results expected by evening, the outcomes of these bypolls will not only test party strategies but could also impact the political dynamics in Assam ahead of the next assembly elections.