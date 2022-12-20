With an alarming rise in the number of accidents involving rash driving , performing dangerous motorcycles stunts and to reduce accidents Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 19 directed senior officials to enforce rules for road safety and to maintain vigilance at all picnic spots of the state.

The Chief Minister also asked Deputy Commisioner's and Superintendent of Police of all districts to take immediate action against bike stunts, rash and drunken driving. He also asked the authorities to intensify patrolling on National Highways and other thorouhfares.

CM Sarma asked transport department to prepare an analytical report of all accidents that have taken place during the year, and instructed district officials to take up road repairing and related matters with the Public Works Department or National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Sarma also sought detailed analysis of road accidents and identification of causes for corrective measures, while directing the deputy commissioners to identify accident-prone spots.

Further, calling for an ‘accident-free New Year’, Sarma said a drive should be conducted by excise department officials to prevent illegal sale of liquor at picnic spots.

Earlier, on December 19, total of five persons were held in Hailakandi district for performing bike stunts on the national highway.

A senior police officer said that five youths were performing dangerous bike stunts on the national highway that connects Hailakandi with Karimganj.

The arrested individuals identified as Amin Laskar, Abdur Rahman Laskar, Fakrul Islam Laskar, Abdul Aziz, and Iqbal Hussain Majumdar reportedly uploaded the video on social media whihc caught police's attention .

Earlier, special DGP of Assam G.P. Singh had warned the bikers who try to perform dangerous stunts on the highway.

Singh wrote on Twitter: “People of Assam are requested to inform through Direct Message about any place or persons indulging in stunt biking on a regular basis. Such displays on social media platforms may also be brought to the notice of Assam Police.”