The central celebration of Bishnu Rabha Diwas 2023 took place in Dhubri on Tuesday, organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, in coordination with the Dhubri district Administration. The event witnessed a rare occurrence as the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, personally attended and participated in two extraordinary events, much to the delight of the enthusiastic locals.

During the celebration, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma took the opportunity to honor eight eminent personalities who have made significant contributions to the fields of literature, art, culture, and society. These individuals were recognized with prestigious national and state honors, adding to their remarkable achievements.

Joining the Chief Minister at the event were Bimal Bora, the Minister of State for Cultural Affairs, and Jayant Malla Barua, the Minister of Tourism, Public Health Engineering Department, and other distinguished guests.

The central ceremony witnessed the presentation of three National Level Awards in the presence of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. Arup Kumar Dutta, a distinguished writer and journalist, was awarded the prestigious Madhavadev Award for the year 2022 in recognition of his outstanding contributions. Shaheed Bhaskar Kalita received the 2022 Bir Chilaray Award for his exceptional achievements, while Dr. Tiyatshi Jamir, a renowned researcher, was honored with the Kalicharan Brahma Award for the year 2023.

The event reached its culmination with the presentation of four state-level awards. Ajit Sheel, a renowned printmaker, and Gopal Krishna Goswami, a talented dancer, were both honored with the esteemed Bishnu Rabha Award. Nakul Das, a distinguished folk artist, received the Sonit Konwar Gajen Baruah Award, while Dr. Jayanti Chutia, a prominent scientist, was bestowed with the Sati Sadhani Award. Balram Phanso, a dedicated social worker, was honored with the Late Sarbananda Singh Award for the year 2023, recognizing his invaluable contributions.