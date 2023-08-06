Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 6 revealed that the Expert Committee, tasked with assessing the legislative competence of the State Legislature to end polygamy, has submitted its report. The move aims to create a positive ecosystem for women's empowerment, transcending barriers of caste, creed, or religion.

The Expert Committee, spearheaded by Justice (Retd.) Smt. Rumi Kumari Phukan as Chairperson, comprises esteemed members such as Shri Devajit Saikia, Advocate General of Assam, Shri Nalin Kohli, Senior Additional Advocate General of Assam, and Shri Nekibur Zaman, Senior Advocate of Gauhati High Court.

Assam has been at the forefront of addressing the contentious issue of polygamy, which involves the practice of having multiple spouses concurrently. The topic has been a recurring theme in the ongoing discussions surrounding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India.

On July 13, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the government's intent to ban polygamy promptly in the state and assured the introduction of a bill during the upcoming Assembly session. The formation of the expert committee aimed to explore the legal aspects of implementing this move, signaling the state's commitment to progressing towards a Uniform Civil Code.

"We want to introduce the bill in the upcoming Assembly session in September. If, for some reason, we can’t do it, then we will do it in the January Assembly session," declared Chief Minister Sarma.

While striving to eradicate polygamy from the state, the government acknowledges the potential impact of a Uniform Civil Code on the matter. "In Assam, we want to ban polygamy immediately. However, if UCC comes, we don’t have to take action, as it will merge with UCC," explained Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Importantly, the Chief Minister emphasized that the ban on polygamy would be achieved through consensus, avoiding aggressive measures and instead promoting a harmonious societal transformation.