Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 15, held a review meeting on the draft Assam Tea Policy.

Further CM Sarma proposed that the tea policy be more reflective towards the needs of stakeholders and suggested the policy be aligned with the requirement of the industry.

Tea being the largest industry in Assam, we’re committed to its growth.



Held a meeting to review a draft tea policy & proposed making it more reflective of the needs of stakeholders. Also suggested making Assam Tea Policy broad based, aligning with requirements of the industry. pic.twitter.com/Cz3StNNjmW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 15, 2022

It is to be mentioned here that this will be the first time the state government is preparing a comprehensive policy for the tea industry here in Assam.

Earlier addressing the 48th biennial annual general meeting of the Tea Association of India (TAI) in Kolkata, Principal Secretary for Industries and Commerce, KK Diwedi said that this tea policy will enable the state government in granting incentives to the tea industry in the form of Assam Tea Industry Special Incentive Scheme (ATISIS).

Notably, the Assam government is setting up a tea park in Chaigaon, Kamrup District, with rail and port connections, cargo and storage facilities, and processing facilities such as blending and packaging.