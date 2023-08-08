Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 8 has extended an unprecedented invitation to ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah. The offer is an invitation to spend a week in the state, with the assurance of a safe passage during his visit.

Describing Baruah as an "intellectual and educated person," Sarma expressed his hope that the ULFA(I) leader would accept his invitation to engage in peaceful discussions. Speaking on the matter, Sarma emphasized the transformation that Assam has undergone since the tumultuous days of insurgency.

"If he comes back and stays in Assam for 7 days in this new Assam, then he will understand that this new Assam has changed a lot from the earlier Assam," Sarma stated, highlighting the positive changes that have occurred in the region over the years.

Sarma went on to discuss the changing demographic landscape of Assam, noting that the perception of outsiders taking over the state has evolved significantly. He cited examples from other states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, where a considerable number of Assamese people now reside, creating a diverse and inclusive environment.

The Chief Minister's invitation carries a deeper message: an opportunity for Paresh Baruah to witness the transformation firsthand and comprehend the altered dynamics. "If he stays in Assam for 7-10 days, he will understand the situation and atmosphere of Assam himself," Sarma added, underlining the power of experiential understanding.

Addressing the issue of insurgency, Sarma acknowledged that several individuals who joined outfits like ULFA(I) are now seeking a way back into mainstream society. He stressed his commitment to facilitating their return, emphasizing that there is no strict deadline for reintegration.

Sarma noted that while discussions could have already taken place, certain issues need resolution before any substantial progress can be made. He expressed optimism about resolving these issues and reinstating peace in the state.