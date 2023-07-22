Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Vigilance (DVAC) on Twitter for its successful efforts in upholding transparency and accountability in the administration. As of July 22, the DVAC has achieved a significant milestone with the arrest of 117 government employees since May 10, 2021.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his appreciation, stating, "Well done! The Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Vigilance has successfully carried out a sustained anti-corruption drive, resulting in the arrest of 117 government employees since 10th May 2021. The efforts to eradicate corruption from the administration will continue with the same determination and energy."

The latest apprehension by DVAC occurred on July 21 when the CEO of Dhubri Zilla Parishad, Biswajit Goswami, and his Assistant District Programme manager, Mrinal Kanti Sarkar, were caught on camera accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from two Zilla members in exchange for approving developmental projects under government schemes.

The arrest of Goswami and Sarkar came after the DVAC received numerous complaints from the public and Zilla Parishad members about rampant corruption and malpractices within the organization. The duo had allegedly been demanding exorbitant sums of money for every work sanctioned by the Zilla Parishad, leading to a growing chorus of grievances against them.