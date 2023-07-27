Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 27 responded to remarks made by State Congress President Bhupen Bora during his visit to Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district.

Bhupen Bora had earlier criticized Chief Minister Sarma's selective visits to elected representatives' houses, alluding to an issue in Golaghat. In response, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the authenticity of such visits and stated that he prioritizes visits based on the public's welfare.

"It's true that I go to select people's homes," asserted the Chief Minister. "I go to the house of a person whose actions benefit the public."

Addressing the criticism, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the efficiency of his routine, visiting only where it is necessary and impactful. "I go where I have to go and refrain from visiting places where I don't have to. It's a fact," he said firmly.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma further elucidated his approach to governance, underlining that he chooses to visit locations where society benefits and progress is tangible. His priority lies in promoting development and well-being, focusing his efforts where they will yield positive outcomes for the community.

"I go to selective people's houses only; that is my routine. My way of working is to go where society benefits, and that's how I prioritize my work. I avoid going to places where the society is not benefited," explained the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister during his visit to Bongaigaon inaugurated the newly built pucca bridge connecting Borghola and Kirtanpara over the River Aie, a project completed at a cost of Rs 68 crore and spanning 482 meters.

The newly constructed Borghola-Kirtanpara bridge is expected to significantly enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation in the region.