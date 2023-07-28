Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma graced the inaugural day of the two-day superintendents of police (SP) conference in Bongaigaon, where he unveiled significant developments for the state's security and citizen services.

At the conference held at the newly inaugurated Assam Police convention centre, CM Sarma released the logo of the Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF). The STF is expected to play a crucial role in tackling specialized challenges faced by law enforcement.

During the event, the Chief Minister signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with prominent organizations, including Microsoft, National Cyber Peace Foundation, and India Future Foundation. These collaborations are geared towards enhancing the state's cybersecurity measures and technological advancements in policing.

The occasion also witnessed the launch of new logos for the Village Defence Organization (VDO), emphasizing the importance of grassroots security in rural areas.

In a move aimed at easing passport verification for citizens, CM Sarma introduced the M-Passport application. This innovative solution is set to streamline the passport verification process and facilitate faster and more efficient services.

Further embracing digitalization, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated two cyber police stations during the conference, signaling the state's commitment to combat cybercrimes and safeguard online spaces.