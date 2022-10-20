Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sauna in a letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, requested her intervention for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Faizan Ahmed, an IIT Kharagpur student from Tinsukia, Assam.

It may be noted that Faizan Ahmed, from Assam's Tinsukia district who was an IIT Kharagpur third-year mechanical engineering student, was found dead in his hostel room on 14 October.

Notably, the parents of the deceased on observing his body filed a case with the local police in Kharagpur requesting the Superintending of Police, Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal and Inspector-in-charge of Kharagpur (Town) Police Station for an investigation.

In view of this, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sent a request letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for her intervention to carry out a thorough investigation to unearth the truth leading to the death of the bright student whose untimely death has caused a deep sense of grief across the state.