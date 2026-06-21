CM Himanta reviews 15 medical college projects, stresses timely completion

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, June 21, said the state is undergoing its largest-ever expansion of healthcare infrastructure, with multiple medical colleges and hospitals currently under construction and several more in the pipeline.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said he reviewed the progress of 11 ongoing and four upcoming Medical Colleges and Hospitals to ensure their timely execution and delivery.

"Assam's healthcare infrastructure is witnessing its biggest expansion ever. Yesterday, I reviewed the progress of 11 ongoing and 4 upcoming Medical Colleges & Hospitals to ensure timely execution and delivery," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister outlined the government's priorities in strengthening the state's healthcare sector, stressing the need for seamless completion of ongoing projects, creation of world-class medical and nursing infrastructure, and development of green and sustainable healthcare campuses.

According to Sarma, the expansion is aimed at building a robust healthcare ecosystem capable of serving the people of Assam for decades to come.

"Our focus remains on seamless completion of ongoing projects, world-class medical and nursing infrastructure, and green and sustainable healthcare campuses," he stated.

The state government has been undertaking a major drive to expand medical education and healthcare facilities across Assam through the establishment of new medical colleges, hospitals, nursing institutions and allied healthcare infrastructure.

Sarma reiterated the government's commitment to improving healthcare access and strengthening the state's public health system through sustained investment in medical infrastructure.