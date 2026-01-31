CM inaugurates Rs 12-cr Naragaon Mini Stadium with swimming pool, badminton courts and shooting facilities in Assam’s Golaghat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 31, inaugurated the Naragaon Mini Stadium at Khumtai in Golaghat district, marking a step towards strengthening sports infrastructure in the region.

Built at a cost of nearly Rs 12 crore, the mini stadium has been developed as a multi-sport facility aimed at providing training opportunities for young and aspiring athletes. The complex includes a swimming pool, a badminton stadium with synthetic courts, an air pistol shooting range and archery training units, among other facilities.

Officials said the stadium is designed as a one-stop training hub, enabling athletes to access multiple sporting disciplines within a single campus. The facility is expected to support grassroots sports development and help identify and nurture local talent.

Speaking at the inauguration, the chief minister said the government was focused on expanding sports infrastructure across Assam to encourage youth participation in sports and create pathways for competitive training.

Local officials and sports administrators said the Naragaon Mini Stadium would help improve access to modern training facilities in Golaghat district and contribute to the broader development of sports in the state.