Chief Minister Pema Khandu today released the “Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy and Action: A People’s Plan”, aimed at fulfilling the Pakke Declaration and achieving National Biodiversity Targets.

The State Biodiversity Action Plan (SBAP), launched in both physical and digital formats, outlines clear, localized action points designed to empower communities, districts, and indigenous groups to take an active role in environmental conservation with government support.

Expressing his deep appreciation for the contributions of WWF India, the State Biodiversity Board, and the State Department of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Khandu emphasized that the plan aligns with the national vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas”, ensuring inclusive, sustainable, and collective growth.

“This plan complements the Pakke Declaration and its five key themes—environment, climate resilience, well-being, sustainable livelihoods, and collaborative action. It will also play a crucial role in helping India achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring that Arunachal Pradesh remains at the forefront of conservation and sustainability efforts,” Khandu stated.

He also emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”, which promotes a balanced approach between development and environmental conservation. He highlighted that sustainability, ecological preservation, and a green future are integral to this vision.

Khandu noted that, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India has launched several significant environmental initiatives, including:

LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment): Encouraging sustainable living and responsible consumption.

National Mission for Green India: Expanding forest cover and restoring degraded ecosystems.

Jal Jeevan Mission: Ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water while promoting water conservation.



Namami Ganga & National River Conservation Plan: Revitalizing and preserving India’s sacred rivers.

International Solar Alliance: Advancing global renewable energy adoption.

“These initiatives align seamlessly with Arunachal Pradesh’s biodiversity strategy, reinforcing our commitment to environmental conservation while ensuring economic growth through sustainable means,” Khandu remarked.

CM Khandu recalled that he was present at the inception workshop of the State Biodiversity Action Plan (SBAP) in 2022, where he had suggested that WWF India and the State Department of Environment & Forests develop a comprehensive strategy and compile it in book form to guide the government’s roadmap for biodiversity conservation.

“It is heartening to see that our collective efforts have resulted in a comprehensive and robust strategy. This document will guide us in achieving sustainable development while protecting our rich biodiversity,” he said.

He further highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh, with its diverse geography, rich cultural traditions, and unique ecological zones, has always been a sanctuary of life. The state’s traditional knowledge and indigenous wisdom have enabled local communities to live in harmony with nature.

“This action plan will further strengthen conservation efforts and serve as a global model for sustainable development,” he added.

The Chief Minister assured all stakeholders that the implementation of the plan would be a top priority for the state government.

“We are fully committed to **preserving Arunachal’s natural wealth, empowering local communities, and ensuring that development and conservation go hand in hand,” he stated.

To ensure effective execution, Khandu announced that a dedicated cell will be set up in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to monitor the implementation of various schemes and projects announced in the 2025-26 State Budget, including the State Biodiversity Action Plan.

He further emphasized that the plan would be implemented at all levels, including gram panchayats, by actively engaging local communities at the grassroots level.

“Biodiversity conservation is not just the government’s responsibility—it is a collective duty. Unless we acknowledge and fulfill our responsibilities towards the environment, no government initiative can succeed,” he stressed.

The Chief Minister applauded the participation of students from DNG College, Rajiv Gandhi University, and NERIST in the launch event. Encouraging them to raise awareness, he urged them to share the link to the action plan on their social media platforms to ensure that more young people engage with the cause of biodiversity conservation.

“I urge everyone to read the action plan and understand our roles, responsibilities, and duties towards the environment,” he concluded.