CM Sarma alleges Gaurav Gogoi changed children’s religion and citizenship without consent

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 9, claimed that Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi had changed the religion and citizenship of his minor children without their consent, asserting that such decisions cannot be taken until an individual attains adulthood.

Addressing a press briefing at Chabua, the Chief Minister said he would file a case in the juvenile court to seek legal clarity on whether parents have the right to alter the religion or citizenship of their children before they turn 18.

“I will file a juvenile case against Gaurav Gogoi. If parents can change the identity of their children without consent, then the question arises—does the Constitution allow parents to convert their children’s religion or citizenship before they become adults?” Sarma said.

He argued that while an adult individual has the right to change religion or citizenship by personal choice, minors are not in a position to understand or consent to such decisions. “The children are small; they do not understand these matters. Gaurav Gogoi should have waited until his children turned 18 before making such changes,” the Chief Minister stated.

Sarma further said that the Constitution of India does not permit parents to unilaterally decide the religion or citizenship of their children, as these are matters of individual choice exercised after attaining adulthood.

“If Gaurav Gogoi approaches the juvenile court, I most welcome it. This will lead to a major debate, and a decision will come on whether parents can convert their children from Hinduism to Christianity without their consent,” he added.

The Chief Minister’s remarks have sparked fresh political controversy, with the issue expected to escalate into a legal and constitutional debate in the coming days.