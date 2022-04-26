Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, has requested that detained job seekers be released. He requests that Assam Police investigate the case sensitively and from a humanitarian standpoint.

In light of a recent incident in which 36 young people were detained by Assam Police while staging a demonstration in front of the Assam Police Headquarters to demand the immediate announcement of the results of the constable recruitment examination, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today directed the Assam Police to look into the case sympathetically from a humanitarian standpoint and take steps to ensure their early release.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma directed the Assam Police to look into the situation arising from the incarceration of the 36 youth vying for positions in the Assam Police and to deal with it sympathetically and from a humanitarian standpoint in order to release them as soon as possible.

It should be mentioned that youths who are purportedly job applicants for Assam police constables staged a protest in front of the DGP Office in Ulubari, asking that their results be announced immediately.