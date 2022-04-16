In a ceremony held at the Joysing Doley Memorial Auditorium in Karbi Anglong, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented appointment letters to TET-qualified teachers under the KAAC.

A total of 884 individuals who qualified for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) in various categories under KAAC have received appointment letters (Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council).

108 Assistant Instructors in Upper Primary, 192 Assistant Teachers in PED (Primary Education Department), and 25 Math and Science Teachers are among the TET qualified teachers who have been hired on a contractual and regular basis.

In addition, 559 Assistant Teachers have been hired on a contract basis by the Axom Sarba Siksha Mission. The chief minister used Twitter to announce the distribution of appointment letters to qualifying candidates and urged residents of Karbi Anglong to keep an eye on the teachers' performance.

Aside from that, the CM gave financial aid (insurance premiums) to 32 DIPR (Directorate of Information and Public Relations) registered and recognised media personnel.