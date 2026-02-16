CM Sarma distributes financial aid to 4,768 youth under CMAAA2 in Assam's Tamulpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially distributed financial assistance to 4,768 beneficiaries across Tamulpur, Baksa and Udalguri districts under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA2) on February 16, aimed at empowering youth and promoting self-employment.

While a section of beneficiaries received Rs 5 lakh each, others were granted Rs 2 lakh each, giving a renewed boost to Assam’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the initiative seeks to strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship and provide financial support to young aspirants to help them build sustainable livelihoods.

On the occasion, Sarma also virtually inaugurated four RCC bridges constructed over the Matanga and Balti rivers under the Tamulpur Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC). The new bridges are expected to significantly improve regional connectivity and accelerate development in the region.

Officials said the infrastructure projects would ease transportation challenges and enhance access to markets, healthcare and educational institutions for local residents.