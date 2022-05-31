On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister Assam attended the event CYCLOTHON with a demand to strengthen tobacco control laws.

Sarma encourages the young cyclist comes across the state. He also interacts with the youth in the event and wish them best wishes. Before that a flag of ceremony of CYCLOTHON which was organised on the eve of the World No Tobacco Day held in front of the Veterinary College filed, Khanapara.

The CYCLOTHON event started at around at 6.30 a.m today, where more than 300 youth cyclist participated.

CM Sarma further said that, nearly one fifth of students age 13-15 years are using tobacco products in India. He also appeal to observe everyday as no Tobacco day, also described how tobacco causes cancer.

The CYCLOTHON started from Khanapara and cyclists went up to ulubari and again come back to Khanapara. The youth cyclist make a awareness drive on the demand to strengthen tobacco control laws to save lives, implement vendor licensing in Assam, COTPA amendment, removal of DSA among the common people during the CYCLOTHON.

Advocate Ajoy Hazarika, Secretary Consumers' Legal Protection Forum and Dr. Tapan Das, Secretary Cycling Association of Assam moderate the event where the young cyclist participated in the CYCLOTHON emphasized & take oath to built a tobacco free society.