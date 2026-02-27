CM Sarma sets March 10 target to finalise NDA seat-sharing pact for Assam polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 26, set March 10 as the new deadline to finalise the seat-sharing agreement within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Assembly elections, days after stating that the arrangement was a “done deal”.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma said discussions with two alliance partners are still ongoing and are expected to conclude soon.

“Our talks with the BPF will be complete within a day or two. It will be done with AGP by March 9-10. We hope everything will be finalised by then and we will be able to announce the alliance by March 10,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks indicate that negotiations are in the final stages, with formal announcement of the NDA alliance likely once seat-sharing arrangements with its key regional partners are sealed.