"Sikhs For Justice', a US-based Pro-Khalistani group's founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their alleged actions against pro-Khalistani supporters.

In a new audio clip released by Pannu, the founder of Sikhs For Justice, urged Sikhs to commemorate April 29 as Khalistan declaration day in solidarity with the arrest of Khalistani propagator and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh.

Pannu has promised to liberate Punjab through ballot and not bullet while reminding the faith of former Punjab CM and late Prime Minister of India Indra Gandhi.

“And you will be held accountable in the near future. Sikhs who are jailed will commemorate April 29 as Khalistan Declaration Day. Sikhs must raise Khalistan programmes in Dibrugarh jail to internationalise this issue. CM Sarma your mentor PM Narendra Modi will be held accountable in Sydney, Australia on May 23 for fight against Pro-Khalistan Sikhs. Sikhs never forget or forgive their enemies. Remember the faith of Punjab CM Gyan and the Indian PM Indra. At this moment not with bullet but with ballot and with ballot we will liberate Punjab and eliminate Indian System”, stated Pannu in the new audio clip.

It needs mention here, Khalistani propagator Amritpal Singh surrendered before Punjab Police in Moga on April 23 after a month long chase.

He was later arrested and taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail where nine of his aides including his Uncle are lodged.

Also read : US-based pro-Khalistani group issues threat to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma