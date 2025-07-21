CM Vigilance head says reports of probe against IAS officer Pallav Gopal Jha are speculative

Amid swirling speculations on social media linking senior IAS officer Pallav Gopal Jha to the multi-crore MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) fund embezzlement case, the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell has termed the reports as "speculative."

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Senior Superintendent of Police Rosie Kalita stated, “This is all speculative. We cannot disclose any information as the investigation is underway.”

Jha, who has held several administrative posts in Assam, is reportedly under the scanner in the widening probe. Meanwhile, Pallav Gopal Jha, while speaking on the matter stated, "It was a clear case of embezzlement of public fund which I can say based on our executive magistrate field enquiry once public complaint was received and subsequently FIR against erring officials was filed from our side". He further added, "As far as investigation of other agencies are concerned ,I won’t be appropriate for me to make a remark , but we had extended all necessary cooperation to them as and when asked for at that point of time when I was DC Kamrup Metro".



The CM’s Vigilance Department has ramped up efforts to investigate all angles of the scam, including the alleged involvement of bureaucrats and political figures in the misuse of MPLADS funds.



The development comes even as the trial in the MPLAD scam formally began on July 14 in the court of the Special Judge, Assam. Of the 13 individuals named in the charge sheets filed by the Special Vigilance Cell, 12 were summoned. Four accused – Sarmistha Bora (dismissed Deputy Secretary), Diganta Kalita (suspended AEE), Biswajit Deka (Construction Committee Secretary), and Hemanta Dutta (suspended Assistant Commissioner) – appeared in court and were granted bail.

Sukanya Bora, the suspended ADC and then in-charge District Development Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), had already been arrested earlier. The court has not taken cognisance of Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s involvement, citing the absence of prosecution sanction from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs despite a formal request from the SVC.

Meanwhile, a detailed charge sheet in Vigilance PS Case No. 02/2023 has been submitted under multiple sections of the IPC, the Prevention of Corruption Act, Assam FRBM Act, and Assam Public Procurement Act, against 13 individuals. These include a list of suspended government officials and secretaries of construction committees.

Interestingly, another charge sheet (No. 13/2024) had already been submitted on December 6, 2024, against three others including Sukanya Bora, Biswajit Deka, and Jitu Kalita.

MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, who was interrogated by the CM’s Vigilance Cell on June 14 for over five hours, expressed shock at the summons. He claimed that the probe was politically motivated and aimed at silencing dissent ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

“The CM Vigilance has been weaponised,” Bhuyan told reporters, likening the unit to a “personal strike force” of the Chief Minister.

Bhuyan reiterated that MPs only recommend projects under MPLADS, while implementation lies solely with the district administration. “If there are any irregularities, ask the DCs not the MPs,” he added.