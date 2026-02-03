CM Vigilance re-arrests ACS officer Nupur Bora in land fraud case

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM-SVC) has re-arrested Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora in connection with an alleged land fraud case, officials said on February 3.

According to official sources, the re-arrest follows the registration of a fresh case based on a complaint filed by the District Commissioner and Additional Commissioner of Barpeta. Acting on the complaint, the CM Vigilance registered FIR No. 32/25 against the 2019-batch ACS officer.

As per the FIR, Bora is accused of facilitating illegal land mutations for more than 50 individuals by bypassing mandatory registration procedures. Investigators allege that the names of nearly 50 people were unlawfully recorded in land records and that mutations were carried out in exchange for large sums of money, in violation of established norms.

Officials said the alleged irregularities came to light during a detailed probe into land-related transactions carried out during Bora’s tenure. As part of the ongoing investigation, the CM-SVC conducted extensive raids in Barpeta district and seized around 70 suspicious land documents belonging to various individuals. The seized documents have been sent for forensic examination to verify allegations of forgery and procedural violations.

Sources added that Bora was taken into custody after investigators confirmed significant discrepancies in the seized records, strengthening the case against her.

This is not the first time the ACS officer has faced action by vigilance authorities. In September last year, Bora was arrested while serving as Circle Officer of Goroimari in Kamrup district in a disproportionate assets case. During searches at her residences in Guwahati and Barpeta, vigilance officials had reportedly recovered cash amounting to Rs 92 lakh along with gold and diamond jewellery valued at nearly Rs 2 crore.

The CM Vigilance Cell had earlier stated that Bora had amassed assets exceeding 400 per cent of her known sources of income within six years of service. She was also under surveillance in connection with allegations of illegal transfer of government and Satra land to unauthorised individuals in exchange for money.

The latest arrest, officials said, underscores the state government’s declared policy of zero tolerance towards corruption. Investigations are continuing to identify the broader network of brokers and officials allegedly involved in the multi-crore land mutation scam.