CM Vigilance team raids senior tax official’s properties in Guwahati over undisclosed assets

The Chief Minister’s Vigilance (CMV) on Wednesday launched a major operation in Lakhimi Nagar, targeting alleged undisclosed assets linked to a senior tax official. The raids, which began around 8 a.m., are being carried out simultaneously at multiple locations across the city.

A large CMV team is conducting searches at the third floor of Block A, Subham Enclave, Hatigaon, focusing on the residence of Shakeel Sadullah, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax.

In a parallel operation, another team is raiding House No. 21, Vinayak Path, where officials reportedly recovered substantial assets, including valuable furniture and household items.

According to sources, the investigation is not limited to residential properties. The probe also extends to several commercial establishments across Guwahati, along with land holdings allegedly linked to the official. Reports further suggest that a parlour named Rainbow and a nursery are among the entities under scrutiny.

Officials said the raids are being conducted as part of an inquiry into allegations of disproportionate assets and undisclosed wealth. Both operations are ongoing, with CM Vigilance teams meticulously examining documents and materials recovered during the searches.