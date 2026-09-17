CMAAA instalments distributed to 658 beneficiaries in Assam's Boko-Chaygaon

Financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA) was distributed among 658 beneficiaries of the Boko-Chaygaon Assembly constituency on September 17.

Under CMAAA 1.0, the third instalment of Rs 1 lakh each was distributed to 71 beneficiaries through cheques. Meanwhile, 587 beneficiaries under CMAAA 2.0 received the second instalment of Rs 25,000 each.

A formal cheque distribution programme was organised at the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Auditorium in Boko, with Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mesh attending as the chief guest.

The programme was also attended by RHAC Chairman Sonaram Rabha, Executive Members Sumit Rabha and Ramakanta Rabha, General Member Meghali Rabha, former Boko MLA Jyotiprasad Das, and Kamrup Zilla Parishad members Kamburam Rabha, Konmoni Rabha and Prahlad Biswas, among other dignitaries.

During the programme, representative cheques were handed over to three beneficiaries. The event also featured a live telecast of the CMAAA programme from the Jyoti-Bishnu International Art Gallery at Khanapara, Guwahati.

Boko-Chaygaon Co-District Commissioner Priyanshu Bharadwaj delivered the welcome address and outlined the objectives of the programme.

The Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan is aimed at providing financial support to aspiring entrepreneurs and helping beneficiaries establish sustainable self-employment ventures.

The distribution of the instalments is expected to provide beneficiaries with additional financial support to develop and expand their entrepreneurial activities.