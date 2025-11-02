"CM’s credibility zero": Gaurav Gogoi tears into Himanta Biswa Sarma’s governance

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday, November 2 accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of running a government marred by corruption, fear politics, and mismanagement. Addressing the media, Gogoi claimed that the Chief Minister’s credibility among the people has “dropped to zero".

“Nobody listens to the Chief Minister anymore, and nobody trusts his words. Even without evidence, he exposes his own insecurities. He speaks nonsense every day out of fear,” Gogoi remarked, adding that Sarma’s self-promotion and publicity stunts cannot hide the failures of his administration.

The Congress leader further warned the Chief Minister against trying to intimidate the people of Assam, stating that public awareness and political consciousness are on the rise. “Your power is temporary. Once the Congress returns to power next year, Himanta Biswa Sarma will be ex-CM. He might even attempt to flee abroad maybe to Singapore taking Tuliram Ronghang along,” Gogoi quipped.

Taking on the BJP’s “double-engine” narrative, Gogoi criticized the government’s handling of border security, asserting that Assam’s boundaries with Nagaland and Meghalaya remain “vulnerable and disputed.” He accused Sarma and Karbi Anglong Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang of misusing their political influence to acquire land and allegedly selling it to corporate houses.

Gogoi also hit back at the Chief Minister’s personal attacks and defamation case against him. “If I am truly a Pakistani agent as the CM claims, why hasn’t he taken action against me? This exposes the hypocrisy of his accusations. In reality, it is Himanta who has defamed Assam nationally. Wherever I travel, people know our CM for all the wrong reasons,” Gogoi stated.

The Congress MP further questioned the Chief Minister’s alleged involvement in ongoing investigations, including the Zubeen Garg case, asking, “What is Rita Choudhury’s connection with Zubeen’s death? Why was Garima Garg made to sit for hours at the SIT office after filing the case?”

Gogoi concluded his remarks by reiterating that the Congress is committed to restoring transparency, accountability, and people’s trust in governance once it returns to power in Assam.