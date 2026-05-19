CM’s Special Vigilance Cell reopens Assam Nursing scam probe

A major alleged financial scam linked to the Assam Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors Council has resurfaced, with fresh investigations now underway into irregularities in nursing recruitment and hostel allotments during 2013–14.

The alleged scam, involving illegal collection of money from nursing candidates and manipulation of seat allocations in nursing institutes, was earlier handed over to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Cell for investigation. However, despite the allegations dating back over a decade, a formal case was reportedly registered only in 2025 under case number 48/25 instead of during the initial inquiry period.

Sources said the slow pace of investigation reportedly drew the attention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, following which the probe has now been transferred to the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s directive, the Special Vigilance Cell has reopened the file and intensified the investigation into the alleged irregularities.

According to allegations, the scam took place during the tenure of Nibharani Doley, who was serving as Joint Director of the Nursing Department at that time. She has been accused of illegally collecting amounts ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000 from individual nursing candidates. It has also been alleged that nearly Rs 1.5 lakh was collected from candidates in the name of admissions.

Investigators suspect that seat capacities in nursing training centres were increased in violation of established norms. Earlier inquiries had reportedly revealed that seats at Kshetriya Amiya Bharali Nursing School were illegally increased from 30 to 40 allegedly in exchange for money.

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell has now begun a comprehensive investigation covering the entire tenure of the accused official. Officials have already collected relevant documents and records from departmental authorities.

The ongoing investigation is expected to uncover the scale of financial irregularities and the total amount allegedly involved in the nursing sector scam.