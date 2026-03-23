CNEISS warns of more attacks after ULFA (Independent) strike in Assam's Tinsukia

The Centre for North East India Security Studies (CNEISS), has issued a fresh warning of possible intensified militant attacks in the Northeast following the recent strike by ULFA (Independent) on an Assam Police commando camp in Tinsukia.

In a press statement, the think tank said the early morning attack on March 22 at Jagun, which injured four Assam Police commandos, signals a shift in ULFA (I)’s strategy ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

CNEISS claimed that a broader nexus involving ULFA (I), Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti, Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation could pose a serious threat to regional security if not effectively countered.

According to the statement, this alleged alliance was discussed during a meeting held in December 2025 at Cox’s Bazar, reportedly facilitated by Bangladesh’s Directorate General of Forces Intelligence and Pakistan’s ISI. The organisation warned that more attacks could occur in the run-up to the elections if security measures are not strengthened.

CNEISS further alleged that the PCJSS has established multiple camps in parts of Northeast India, including areas in Mizoram and Tripura, and has access to a supply of modern weapons sourced through cross-border networks.

The think tank also referred to earlier intelligence inputs suggesting attempts to destabilise the region through coordinated militant activities, including arms procurement and movement across the India-Myanmar-Bangladesh border.

It may be noted that the Gauhati High Court had earlier described PCJSS as a terrorist organisation in connection with a past arms seizure case.

The warning comes amid heightened security concerns in Assam and neighbouring states as the region prepares for the Assembly elections.