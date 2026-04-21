Coal block in Kharsang gets clearance in under four months, sets benchmark for sector

The Namchik–Namphuk West Block in Kharsang has secured key regulatory approvals for coal mining in under four months, marking a rare instance of expedited clearances in the industry.

The approvals, granted by the Ministry of Coal and the Office of the Coal Controller, have been awarded to the Nuravi Group, positioning it among the first entities in the region to complete the regulatory process within such a compressed timeline.

Industry observers note that while speed of approval is notable, the groundwork undertaken prior to the clearances played a critical role. The company secured local support for its operations, including the facilitation of an additional 33 hectares of land for dumping purposes. This is seen as a key differentiator in a sector where land acquisition and community consent often delay project execution.

The project is located in the resource-rich belt of Kharsang, an area that has long been identified for its coal reserves but has faced challenges in operationalisation due to logistical, environmental and administrative constraints.

Nuravi Group officials said the company’s approach has focused on aligning industrial activity with environmental safeguards and community engagement. The firm has emphasised a model of development that integrates economic objectives with sustainable practices, particularly given the ecological sensitivity of the region.

The initiative has been led by the group’s chairperson, Ravi Ranjan Chaubey, who oversaw regulatory coordination, stakeholder consultations and preparatory work for the project. According to company sources, these efforts enabled both faster approvals and operational readiness.

Unlike several mining projects in the surrounding areas that have faced delays despite receiving clearances, the Nuravi Group is preparing to commence operations within the next two to three months. This readiness is attributed to advance planning, technical preparedness and early-stage engagement with local stakeholders.

The operationalisation of the block is expected to have broader economic implications for the region, including employment generation and the development of ancillary industries. Officials indicated that the project could contribute to strengthening the local economy while adhering to regulatory and environmental standards.