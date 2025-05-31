Coal workers of the Tikak Colliery under the North-Eastern Coalfields (NEC) staged a massive protest on Saturday, May 31 morning following a directive from the ANE Mining authorities. The directive, which allegedly called for the suspension of contract-based workers effective from June 1, triggered widespread outrage among the workforce.

The protest was jointly spearheaded by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), drawing more than a hundred aggrieved workers to the Tikak weighbridge area. Demonstrators were seen raising slogans condemning the mining authorities' decision, with the atmosphere turning increasingly tense as the morning progressed.

Union leaders criticized the move as an “unjust attack” on the livelihood of contract laborers and demanded immediate withdrawal of the suspension order. They urged the Coal India Limited (CIL) authorities and the Chief Minister of Assam to intervene and safeguard workers' rights.

The demonstrators also pressed for the reopening of the Tikak West and Tirap Collieries using the existing dumping grounds, stating that their closure had added to economic insecurity in the region.

Warning of escalating the agitation, union representatives stated that failure to meet their demands would result in more intensified and prolonged demonstrations in the coming days.

Authorities have yet to officially respond to the demands raised by the unions.