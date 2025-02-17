The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur, urging immediate intervention in the state’s ongoing political, social, and economic crisis. The committee has called for decisive action to restore law and order, ensure democratic governance, and address security concerns.

In the memorandum, COCOMI highlighted the critical need for clarity regarding Manipur’s constitutional status and requested the Governor to issue an official statement outlining the government's immediate measures to stabilize the situation. The organization asserted that the unrest in Manipur is largely driven by demands for a Separate Administration, while the Meetei community has no direct agenda in the ongoing conflict.

Key concerns raised by COCOMI includes concerns on security and law enforcement including democratic governance, unhindered access to essential services and curbing armed movements.

The memorandum criticized the Government of India for its Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, which allegedly enables Kuki armed groups to engage in narco-terrorist activities. The committee emphasized the need for stricter enforcement against opium poppy cultivation in hill areas.

COCOMI called for the immediate establishment of an elected government and a full-fledged assembly session to deliberate on the crisis.

Protection of Affected Villages: The committee demanded security provisions for affected villages and their civilian defense forces to prevent further violence.

It urged the government to remove all blockades on national highways and implement strict security measures against illegal extortion.

Identification and Eviction of Illegal Settlements: The committee pushed for the removal of illegal villages that pose demographic and environmental threats to the state.

COCOMI called for a complete halt to unauthorized movement of armed groups and illegal construction of roads in hill areas without necessary clearances.

Border Security and Deportation of Illegal Immigrants: The memorandum demanded swift fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border to prevent infiltration and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to address demographic concerns.

COCOMI urged the government to reassess and dismantle the SoO pact, alleging that foreign-origin Kuki leaders are using it to further territorial ambitions in Manipur.

The committee called for a dedicated Anti-Narco Terrorism Unit in the Northeast to combat drug-related insurgency. COCOMI stressed the need for immediate relief, financial assistance, and reconstruction efforts for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The memorandum also referenced assurances from Northeast BJP leadership regarding Manipur’s territorial integrity, emphasizing that no compromises should be made in this regard.

COCOMI urged the Governor to act decisively during this crucial period and facilitate the establishment of an elected government within a stipulated timeframe.