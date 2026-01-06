Cold wave forces closure of all schools in Assam’s Bongaigaon district till January 10

Amid an intense cold wave gripping the region, the Bongaigaon district administration has ordered the temporary closure of all schools in the district in the interest of student health and safety. The directive mandates that all government, provincialised and private educational institutions remain shut from January 7 to January 10, 2026.

The closure applies across all levels of schooling, including Lower Primary (LP), Upper Primary (UP), Middle English (ME), Middle Vernacular (MV), High, Higher Secondary and Senior Secondary schools, reflecting a comprehensive preventive measure taken by the administration.

However, the order exempts institutions where examinations are already underway, allowing scheduled tests and assessments to continue as planned, subject to necessary precautions.

In a related directive, the district administration has instructed all schools to complete the registration process for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ by today without fail, underlining the importance of adherence to central educational initiatives despite the temporary shutdown.

The order has been issued with the approval and recommendation of the District Commissioner, Bongaigaon, and has come into force with immediate effect.

Authorities have advised school managements and parents to strictly comply with the directive and take all necessary steps to ensure the well-being of students during the ongoing cold wave.