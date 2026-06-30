College student found dead under mysterious circumstances at Sivasagar homestay; youth detained

A 22-year-old college student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay in Assam's Sivasagar district on June 30, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Gogoi, a second-semester undergraduate student of Sivasagar Girls' College and daughter of Bijit Gogoi, a resident of Betbari Bakchu Kheluwa in Sivasagar.

According to preliminary information, Krishna Gogoi and a youth identified as Abinash Konwar, a resident of Betbari No. 2 Konwar Gaon, checked into Holiday Homestay at Jonaki Nagar near Joysagar at around 11 am.

At around 2 pm, Abinash reportedly informed the homestay staff that the student had been found hanging inside the room.

Police recovered the body from the room, where it was found hanging under suspicious circumstances. The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality.

Following the incident, Joysagar Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police have detained Abinash Konwar for questioning as part of the investigation.

The owners of the homestay have been identified as Ranjan and Benu, police sources said.

Authorities are investigating all possible angles, and the exact circumstances leading to the student's death are yet to be established. Further investigation is underway.