College student killed, another injured after tree falls on scooter in Guwahati

A college student was killed and another injured after a large tree collapsed onto their scooter in the Bhootnath-Kalipur area of Guwahati on Friday morning, June 12, while they were on their way to appear for an examination at Pandu College.

The deceased has been identified as Parismita Hazarika, while Jyotirmoy Mohan, who was riding the scooter, is undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

According to eyewitnesses, the two students were travelling from the Bharalumukh side when a large, decayed tree standing near a railway track suddenly toppled onto the road, crushing their two-wheeler.

While Jyotirmoy escaped with injuries, Parismita, who was riding pillion, became trapped beneath the fallen tree. Local residents rushed to the spot and, with the help of railway personnel and officials of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, launched rescue operations before shifting the victims to GMCH.

However, doctors declared Parismita dead on arrival. Hospital authorities said she had sustained severe injuries, including a fracture near the upper spinal region and serious trauma around the waist.

Police have initiated legal proceedings and launched an investigation into the incident.