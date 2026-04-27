Comedian Manhar Seth expresses grief, dedicates Kolkata show to Guwahati crash victims

Stand-up comedian Manhar Seth on Monday, April 27 addressed a recent road accident in Guwahati during a live performance in Kolkata, dedicating his show to three young women who lost their lives hours after attending his earlier act at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati.

Seth appeared visibly emotional as he spoke about the incident, describing it as one of the most distressing experiences of his life. He said he had been grappling with a sense of guilt since learning about the accident, questioning whether the victims would have avoided the tragedy had they not attended the show.

The comedian stated that news reports linking the victims to his performance had left him deeply affected. He said he felt overwhelmed and uncertain about whether to cancel his scheduled performance in Kolkata, but ultimately chose to proceed and dedicate the show to the deceased.

During his address, Seth urged audiences to prioritise safety and responsibility, particularly while travelling. He also called for compassion in public life, noting the unpredictability of circumstances and the importance of valuing human connections.

The accident occurred late Sunday night in the Mathgharia area of Guwahati, when a speeding Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire reportedly rammed into a stationary truck near Gate Hospital. The three occupants—identified as Akanksha Saikia, Puja Saha, and Neha Khan—sustained critical injuries.

According to police, two of the victims died at the scene, while the third succumbed to injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Shamim Ahmed, survived the crash due to airbag deployment but allegedly fled the spot immediately afterward.

Authorities have launched a search operation to locate the driver and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Seth concluded his remarks by expressing hope that the victims’ souls find peace and extended his condolences to their families.