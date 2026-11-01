The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹10 to ₹2,820 from November 1, marking the second consecutive monthly hike, according to state-owned oil companies.

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), used by aircraft, has also been raised by ₹1.38 per litre, taking the rate to ₹138.50 per litre from ₹137.12.

Commercial LPG, primarily used by hotels, restaurants and other businesses, had become costlier by ₹62.50 per cylinder on October 1. The latest revision follows reductions of ₹192 in August and ₹183.50 in July.

A 19-kg commercial cylinder, which cost ₹1,740.50 in February, had climbed to a record ₹3,113.50 in June amid disruptions to global energy supplies and elevated international prices. Subsequent reductions brought some relief, but the latest hikes have reversed part of that decline.

Meanwhile, the price of a 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder for a new connection stands at ₹1,903, while a refill costs ₹782.

ATF prices have now increased for the fourth consecutive month, following hikes of ₹5 per litre in August, ₹6.28 in September and ₹16 in October. Since ATF accounts for up to 40 per cent of an airline’s operating costs, the latest increase is expected to add to carriers’ expenses.

The revisions reflect changes in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. Commercial LPG and ATF rates are revised on the first day of every month and vary across states due to local taxes.

Prices of domestic LPG remain unchanged at ₹942 for a 14.2-kg cylinder. Petrol and diesel prices have also been left unchanged.