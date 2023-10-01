In a major setback for many consumers, oil marketing companies on September 30 increased the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by Rs 209 with effect from October 1.

As a result, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be Rs 1,731.50 onwards in New Delhi.

Dining out will become costly as an immediate fallout of this hike.

The decision has come just a month after OMCs had slashed the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by a significant Rs 158, with effect from September 1, thus bringing their price down to Rs 1,522 in the national capital.

The latest hike in prices of commercial LPG cylinders also comes just over a month after the Centre had cut prices of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 200 for all connection holders across the country, in August.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders is done on the first day of each month. Earlier in August too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were cut by Rs 99.75 by OMCs.



Also read :