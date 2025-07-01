Commercial LPG gets cheaper by Rs 58.50, domestic rates unchanged

In a welcome move for commercial establishments across the country, oil marketing companies have reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹58.50, effective from July 1. The price cut brings the new rate in Delhi down to ₹1,665 per cylinder, offering relief to sectors such as hospitality and food services that rely heavily on commercial LPG.

This marks the third price reduction in recent months, signaling a sustained downward trend. In June, prices were brought down by ₹24, while in April, the cost had stood at ₹1,762 before being adjusted to ₹1,723.50. Earlier in February, the rate was cut by ₹7, followed by a slight ₹6 hike in March.

A senior official from one of the oil marketing firms confirmed the latest revision, stating, “The rate of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders has been reduced by ₹58.50, effective from today.”

The announcement is expected to ease operational costs for hotels, restaurants, bakeries, and small-scale industries, many of which have been grappling with rising input expenses.

However, no changes have been made to the prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders. Despite persistent public demand for a review amid increasing household expenses, oil companies have maintained that domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.

Industry analysts believe the latest cut in commercial LPG prices could be tied to international crude trends and supply dynamics, but add that the lack of relief on domestic cylinders may continue to burden common households.