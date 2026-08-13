‘Committed to ensuring justice’: Assam govt urges Mising body to withdraw road blockade

The Assam government has urged the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) to withdraw its road blockade against Arunachal Pradesh over the firing at Badati-Mingmang village that left 11 youths injured.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on August 13 that he, along with Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora, held a discussion with TMPK representatives over the incident and the ongoing blockade.

Pegu said the Assam Police has registered a case in connection with the firing and has asked the Arunachal Pradesh Police to hand over the accused from Himey village to Assam Police.

“The Government of Assam has taken up the matter at the highest level with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh,” Pegu said in a post on X, adding that the government was committed to ensuring justice for the affected villagers.

The TMPK has been blocking roads in protest against the firing and demanding the arrest of those responsible.

Pegu said the government also discussed the wider Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border dispute with the organisation. According to him, the Assam government has reconstituted district-wise Regional Committees headed by Cabinet ministers, which will resume discussions with their Arunachal Pradesh counterparts to resolve the remaining border issues.

“We appealed to TMPK to withdraw the road blockade in the larger interest of maintaining peace and harmony” between the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Pegu said.

He also warned that the blockade could disrupt normal movement and economic activities in the region.

Pegu said he hoped TMPK would respond positively to the government's appeal and support efforts to resolve the issues through dialogue.