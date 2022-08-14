Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted India’s 2022 Commonwealth Games contingent at his residence, during which, sprinter Hima Das presented Assam’s traditional ‘Gamucha’ to the Prime Minister.

PM Modi hosted the entire Indian contingent and interacted with them while praising their achievements in the Commonwealth Games 2022. India finished fourth in the medal tally with a total of 61 medals – 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.

Hima Das missed out a spot in the women’s 200m final as she finished 10th in the semi-final bout at the CWG 2022 earlier this month. Das missed out on the final berth by a margin of only 0.01s. She finished third in the second of the three beats in the women’s 100m semi-final.

Australia’s Ella Conolly secured second spot after Hima clocked 23.42s, just 0.01s short of Conolly’s 23.42s during the semi-final Heat 2. The top two finishers from each of the three heats, along with the two runners with the next-best timings, advanced to the final heats. Hima stood at 10th position overall in the semifinal.

The Prime Minister while speaking with the athletes on Saturday said, "This is just the beginning for our Yuva Shakti... the Golden age of Indian sports has just begun!"

The nation made two significant sports-related accomplishments in the last few weeks. Along with a spectacular show in the CWG, the nation also hosted the first Chess Olympiad.

"I told you and sort of promised you before the Commonwealth Games started that when you return, we'll celebrate 'Vijayotsav' together. Despite being busy and celebrating Vijayotsav, I had considered meeting you since I was convinced you would prevail,” added PM Modi.