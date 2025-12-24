Assam: Rs 4 lakh compensation given to family of minor electrocuted in Tinsukia

A cheque of Rs 4 lakh was handed over on December 24 by Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma to the parents of Javed Khan, an 11-year-old boy who died due to electrocution at Telkhad Basti in Bargolai under the Margherita police station in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

According to sources, the incident occurred in September when Javed Khan, son of Feroz Khan and a resident of Namdang Colliery, came into contact with an 11 kV power line while climbing a wall at Telkhad Basti. The child died on the spot due to electrocution.

The compensation cheque was handed over at the victim’s residence in Namdang Colliery under Bargolai Gaon Panchayat in the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency.

Several officials and local leaders were present on the occasion, including Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) Margherita Sub-Divisional Engineer Shivam Goswami, MLA’s representative Disen Tipomia, Margherita BJP Sadar Mandal President Suman Khalen, Margherita BJP Town Mandal General Secretary Simanta Madhab Katoky, Bargolai Gaon Panchayat President Swapna Bhujel, APDCL employees, senior BJP leaders and party workers.

Expressing condolences, MLA Bhaskar Sharma termed the incident unfortunate and said the state government stands with the bereaved family.