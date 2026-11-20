The Competition Commission of India (CCI) organised an awareness and advocacy programme in Tamulpur on November 20 to sensitise government officials and stakeholders about competition law, fair market practices and their role in economic development.

The programme was held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Tamulpur, under the State Resource Person (SRP) Scheme, in the presence of District Commissioner Simi Karan, IAS.

Retired IPS officer Umesh Kumar attended the programme as the chief guest, while retired ACS officer Tanuj Goswami joined virtually from Jorhat and delivered a detailed presentation on the Competition Act, 2002, explaining its objectives, relevance and significance in India's economic framework.

The discussions covered a wide range of subjects, including education, sports, economic development, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), digital transactions and the factors contributing to business success. Special emphasis was laid on fair competition, innovation, quality education, human resource development and preparing the younger generation to navigate an increasingly competitive environment.

Participants were also briefed on how fair competition across business, industry, manufacturing and service sectors can improve productivity, encourage new enterprises, strengthen the investment climate and ensure better-quality goods and services for consumers.

The role of digital payments, particularly the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), in facilitating transactions and supporting the digital economy was also discussed. Speakers highlighted key factors for business success, including innovative thinking, quality products and services, customer trust, appropriate pricing and understanding market demand.

The programme further highlighted the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002, in addressing anti-competitive agreements, abuse of dominant market positions and unfair business practices, while protecting consumer interests.

Officials said the awareness initiative aimed to familiarise administrative officers, departmental heads and other stakeholders with the provisions of competition law and its importance in maintaining a fair and competitive market environment.

Officials from the district administration and various departments attended the programme. Information and Public Relations Officer Bijoy Bezbaruah shared the details of the event with the media.