Complaint filed against Assam's Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain over alleged remarks supporting violence
A complaint has been lodged against Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain over alleged remarks seen as supporting violence. The complainants said the statement went against non-violence and sought action from the authorities.
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Story highlights
- Representatives of flood-affected people joined political and social groups in complaint
- Raijor Dal, Jatiya Nari Bahini and Yuva Bahini were among complainants
- They alleged the MLA's statement went against the principle of non-violence
A complaint has been filed against Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain following allegations that he made remarks suggesting a belief in a policy of violence instead of the principle of non-violence.
The complaint was lodged by representatives of flood-affected people, Raijor Dal, Jatiya Nari Bahini and Yuva Bahini.
The groups alleged that the MLA’s remarks were contrary to the principle of non-violence and raised concerns over the statement.
The complainants have urged the authorities to take appropriate action regarding the alleged remarks. Further details regarding the complaint and the police response are awaited.
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