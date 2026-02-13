Complaint filed against BJP Assam social media handlers in Bengaluru

The Legal Cell office-bearers of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Karnataka unit have lodged a complaint at High Grounds Police Station in Karnataka's Bengaluru against the social media handlers of Bharatiya Janata Party Assam, alleging the spread of hate content and attempts to disturb communal harmony.



According to a statement shared by Indian Youth Congress Karnataka on social media, the complaint accuses the BJP Assam’s social media team of posting “divisive and inflammatory content” aimed at creating communal tension.



The youth wing asserted that no individual or organisation is above the rule of law and said any attempt to “poison society with hatred” would be challenged both legally and through public action.



The complaint was formally submitted at the High Grounds Police Station by members of the IYC Legal Cell, including advocate Samrudh Hegde and his team.