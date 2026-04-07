Complaint filed against Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over alleged inflammatory remarks in Assam

A complaint has been lodged at Basistha Police Station in Guwahati, Assam against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, following allegations of making inflammatory and derogatory remarks during a political address in Assam’s Sribhumi district.

According to the complaint filed by BJP Assam spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sarmah, Kharge, while addressing a gathering at Nilambazar on April 7, allegedly described the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as “poisonous” and compared them to a “poisonous snake.” The complaint further alleges that Kharge called for the elimination of the BJP during his speech.

The FIR claims that such statements are derogatory in nature and have hurt the sentiments of BJP members. It further accuses the Congress leader of attempting to promote enmity between groups and potentially disturbing public peace and communal harmony in the state.

The complainant has urged authorities to take prompt legal action against Kharge, stating that the remarks could lead to tensions among communities, particularly in Assam’s sensitive socio-political environment.

Police officials at Basistha Police Station have acknowledged receipt of the complaint. Further investigation into the matter is expected in accordance with legal provisions.

No immediate response from the Congress party or Kharge was available at the time of filing this report.