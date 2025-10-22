Complaint filed against NC Hills Council chief over alleged death threats, CEM Debolal Gorlosa denies charges

A serious complaint has been lodged against North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa, accusing him of issuing death threats and engaging in criminal intimidation, charges that Gorlosa has firmly denied.

The complainant, Neijaylal Khelma, a resident of Umrangso, lodged an FIR at Umrangso Police Station in Dima Hasao district, Assam, alleging that on October 9 around 7:25 pm, he received a phone call from a number linked to Projith Hojai, reportedly an associate of Gorlosa. During the call, Khelma claims the CEM used abusive language and threatened to kill him and his family.

The complainant invokes provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Section 351(3) (Criminal Intimidation with Threat to Cause Death) and Section 329 (Criminal Trespass) and request immediate registration of the complaint .

He further claimed that on October 16, his brother was summoned to Gorlosa’s residence, an act he described as continued pressure to withdraw the complaint. The complainant also stated he has voice recordings of the alleged threats, which he intends to present as evidence, while seeking protection for his family.

Responding to the allegations, CEM Debolal Gorlosa dismissed the claims as politically motivated. He said, “The call recording he claims is AI-generated. That is not my voice. These are baseless and politically driven allegations by my rival. Elections are near, and he’s trying to tarnish my image.”

Gorlosa further stated that Khelma was previously expelled from his party over alleged “illegal and anti-party activities,” including collecting money from job aspirants and public works contracts. He added that multiple complaints, including those from women alleging “improper behaviour”, led to Khelma’s ousting.

“Anyone can file a complaint. The truth will come out after an inquiry,” the CEM said, maintaining that the charges are fabricated with opposition support.

India Today NE tried to reach out to the complainant, but he did not respond to our calls and messages at the time of filing this report.

Police have acknowledged receipt of the complaint, and an inquiry into the allegations is underway.

Meanwhile, Dima Hasao police registered a case after receiving complaint from the victim, a case no UMRP PS C/No. 27/2025 and SDPO has been appointed as the Investigating Officer and 4 numbers of security personal has been provided to Khelma.