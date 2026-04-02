Complaint filed against website over alleged misrepresentation of Bodo culture

The Dularai Boro Harimu Afad has lodged a complaint at Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station against the website Bagurumba.com, alleging misrepresentation of the traditional Bodo dance, Bagurumba.

The complaint was formally submitted on Thursday, April 2 under the leadership of the organisation’s president, Bijitgiri Basumatary.

Addressing a press conference at the organisation’s central office in Kokrajhar, representatives of the Dularai Boro Harimu Afad alleged that the website had “completely misrepresented” Bodo traditions. They stated that the depiction of traditional attire, customs, and ornaments associated with the Bagurumba dance on the platform was inaccurate and did not reflect authentic cultural practices.

The organisation further informed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the matter. It has sought appropriate legal action against the website, citing concerns over the alleged distortion of Bodo cultural heritage.

Officials at the Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station have yet to issue a detailed statement on the complaint.